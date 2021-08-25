Nalumango:A story of resilience

MONICA KAYOMBO,Lusaka

IAM humbled for being considered to serve as Republican Vice-President, and I will remain focused to help Zambians generally, and women who may require my service, Vice- President Mutale Nalumango has pledged. On Thursday last week, Mrs Nalumango met women from the corporate world at her residence in Lusaka.She said the initiative by I am Equal International Women’s Forum to offer advice to her office is timely.Female chief executive officers, managers and others who met the Vice-President were Zanaco’s Mukwandi Chibesakunda, Charity Munthali of I am Equal International Women Forum and Savenda General managing director Irene Muyenga. Others were Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants president Cecilia Zimba, and Zambia Industrial and Commercial Bank director Mwangala Muyoyeta. The rest are Trade Kings Group corporate affairs manager Bridget Kambobe,Zanaco corporate affairs manager Verona Nkolola, and actress Wanga Zulu.

Mrs Nalumango feels humbled by the offer from the women to give advice to her office whenever needed.She noted that her ascendance to the second highest office in the land is a result of her resilience.“Venturing into the political field is all about serving, I am happy to live here, it is not about me and I am not planning to build a bigger house because my mind is on what will happen to that woman, what will happen to that orphaned child, because I grew up as an orphan, too,’’ she said.Mrs Nalumango grew up in Mukupa Katandula village. She lost her father, Richard Kubengwe, when she was only five.Her mother, Esnart Mukupa, toiled to bring her up, and she gives credit to the United National Independence Party (UNIP) Government for

introducing free education.Giving a partial account of her life, Mrs Nalumango recalls how she used to sleep on a reed mat in the village. “Have you ever slept on a reed mat? Some of you get bogged down with just a little trouble………I remember this too well because of who I am today, I am a woman of yesterday, overtime, I have evolved,” she said.She urged women to endure and face the challenges that come with life head-on. Mrs Nalumango called on women to allow God to reveal their purpose in life, saying when one knows their purpose in life, there is nothing they can fail to achieve.Regarding her victory, Mrs Nalumango says she would not speak for her family, because each individual has their own emotions and feelings and

expectations.“Maybe my husband is very happy, maybe one of my daughters is wondering, but I am amazed at what God can do in our lives, and I just pray that you can relate yourself to who you are,” she said.She says she does not think there is anything exceptional about her; however, she knows what she wants to achieve in life.The Vice-President is aware that the task ahead is not about her but the people, and she has since urged the women to continue on their path despite challenges they encounter.Mrs Nalumango says there is a vision in her mind of what Zambians can do under a proper leadership.“Truly, if there was no free education then, I don’t know what I could have done; I would not have made it. I tell people that my story starts from a very poor person in a very poor community and I would say the poor among the poor, that is me,” she said.She says she was humbled when she heard commendations from professional women who visited her.Mrs Nalumango says she will support and prioritise women empowerment and urged the womenfolk to support her office. “We need empowerment for women because I believe that women make a society. When you see a woman, you have seen humanity and together we

can improve,” Mrs Nalumango said.She said she will listen to people’s advice.The Vice-President says she is not claiming to have the monopoly of knowledge and would thus bank on the knowledgeable women that have offered themselves for service.“When you see me, you have seen humanity,when we see you, we have seen humanity, we all carry humanity,” she said.She said she will rely on the women to assist where possible, considering that she does not have the monopoly of knowledge. The female chief executive officers visited Mrs Nalumango to congratulate her and assure her that women are ready to work with her by providing the knowledge and other services that might be required.Earlier, Mrs Munthali said the women went to congratulate Mrs Nalumango for her inner strength and loyalty. She said women need access to affordable financial services to revive their businesses, which have been adversely affected by COVID-19. I am Equal International is composed of professional women from diverse disciplines and is there to celebrate women’s success. “We take pride in recognising this milestone because a win by one woman is a win for all women,” Mrs Munthali said.She called on Mrs Nalumango to raise her voice against gender-based violence (GBV), look into the plight of circumstantial children by opening foster homes across the country and also look into issues of child marriages.The organisation has also called on Government to consider waiving tax on sanitary pads and that Mrs Nalumango’s office should also look at empowering the women through affordable loans for small-scale entrepreneurs.The organisation has also planned a lunch on October 16 this year to celebrate Mrs Nalumango and other phenomenal women.