Nalumango, Mutti, Chisangano, Mbewe among power names in Parley

GENDER FOCUS with EMELDA MWITWA

IF there was something I never foresaw before and after the August 12 polls, was the likelihood of Zambia having a woman ascend to the office of Speaker of the National Assembly. It was a far-fetched dream which I never saw coming to pass in the near-future. Watching live the election of Speaker on Parliament TV last Friday, when the Clerk of National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe announced that she had only received one nomination for the position of Speaker, I was very sure that such a candidate was male. When the name Nelly Mutti was mentioned as that of the sole candidate for the much coveted office at Parliament, I went like ‘it’s done and dusted, Mrs Mutti is the next Speaker’. And the pleasant surprise surely came to pass – Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti was duly elected Speaker, becoming the first woman in Zambia to rise to that esteemed office. And sooner rather than later, Mrs Mutti was being ushered into the House, ceremoniously walking hand-in-hand with two MPs, dragging her feet in the traditional parliamentary style as though tipsy.While parliamentarians roared hear, hear, in affirmation of her election as Speaker as she made her way into the House to take her oath of office, social media platforms were already inundated with congratulatory messages to Mrs Mutti. It was a happy day for many Zambians to see the renowned lawyer become the first woman in the country to rise to the position of Speaker of Parliament. And the excitement was not solely on account of her gender, but rather that she was a qualified woman for the job at hand and parliamentarians were magnanimous enough to accept that fact. Like I have said in the past, one of our major challenges to achieving gender parity in decision-making positions is not that we do not have qualified women to occupy certain portfolios, we do have plenty of them.

The sticky point is on changing people’s mindsets to accept women as equal partners in governance, and more so getting men as well as women to rally with female leaders in various social spheres. I bet this was not an issue when Mrs Mutti was nominated as a candidate for the office of Speaker, obviously, this is could be the reason why she went through unopposed.

This is an esteemed lawyer of many years at the bar and has earned the respect of human rights activists, who see her as a human rights defender because of some of the cases she has handled over the years. Like one lawyer observed, Mrs Mutti has handled cases that other lawyer may not have had courage to take up because they involved perceived victims of political repression. Her curriculum vitae is rich. She once served as chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and vice-president of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ). During the Levy Mwanawasa-led regime, she sat as commissioner on the Constitution Review Commission. Mrs Mutti is a business woman and managing partner of Lukona Chambers.

From what I see, the new Speaker has got what it takes to steer the law-making institution competently, and together with her team, they could give us good laws. The ball is in her court. Going by the heat and steam that charactise parliamentary business, hers will be an onerous task, but, hopefully, all parliamentarians will accord her the necessary support and respect.

Of course the new Speaker is expected to be firm and fair to earn the respect of MPs from the opposition, ruling party and independent ones too. Now that the election period is over, we also expect law-makers to bury the hatchet and put partisan interests aside to discharge their duties diligently. Given the regime change that has just taken place in Zambia, we expect to see some laws being enacted and other statutes such as the controversial Public Order Act being amended. Hopefully, our parliamentarians, from both the ruling UPND and opposition PF, will put public interest before anything else. This will be necessary because there is no one side with an absolute majority in the House, for example, to make constitutional amendments. Ahead of the official opening of Parliament tomorrow, stakeholders are already calling on the 13th Parliament to deal with lacunas in the constitution. On the other hand, President Hakainde Hichilema has stated that he expects Parliament to make “laws that will be for the people and not against the people”. Speaking at the approbation ceremony of the Speaker and her two deputies at State House on Friday, the President pointed out that if at there were bad laws, the law-makers will need to amend them. That being the case, the 13th Parliament should rise to the occasion and do what the people of Zambia expect of them. If they go to Parliament to serve partisan interests, posterity will judge them harshly because everyone will be keenly following parliamentary affairs. Interestingly, women have taken up key positions at Parliament. For example, the Speaker is female and so is the First Deputy Speaker, Malungo Attractor Chisangano, and Clerk of National Assembly, Cecilia Mbewe. Perhaps in an attempt to strike a gender balance, the Second Deputy Speaker Moses Moyo, an Independent MP for Luangeni, is male. The Vice-President and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, W.K Mutale-Nalumango, is a woman that has taken yet another position of influence in the House. Perhaps Mrs Nalumango is a torch bearer to the women we are celebrating today in the legislature, having served as Deputy Speaker of National Assembly before, during the MMD regime.

Well, it is gratifying that although women only managed 20 parliamentary seats out of the 156 that were up for grabs in the polls, they have found a niche at the highest echelon in the legislative institution. Borrowing from Mrs Mutti's own words, gender is not a mark of qualification for these women, but rather what matters is their ability to deliver based on people's expectations. We can only hope that they will put in their best and show the Zambian people that what a man can do, a woman can do too, and vice versa. I am quite certain that Speaker Mutti and her team will also inspire other women to be assertive and aim high in life. The girl child also needs female role models in positions of influence in society for her to dream big and never agree to settle for less.