CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE marriage between Nalolo Member of Parliament George Imbuwa and Ushe Mweemba is on the verge of ending after the lawmaker consented to his wife’s petition to dissolve the union.

Mrs Imbuwa petitioned the Lusaka High Court to grant her divorce on grounds that her husband has abandoned the matrimonial home.