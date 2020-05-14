Nakonde stocks up

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

NAKONDE residents have been given a two-day window to stock up on food and other essentials from local markets, after which the lockdown on the district will resume on Saturday.

And the number of people who have recovered from the pandemic has increased to 124 after the discharge of seven more patients, who include four health workers, as the country recorded five new cases in Lusaka.

Nakonde residents have today and tomorrow to buy enough food to stock in their homes so that health workers can proceed with disinfecting public places and mass screening and CLICK TO READ MORE