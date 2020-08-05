Nakonde in second coronavirus wave

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

OVER 60 truck drivers are among the 213 new coronavirus cases which Zambia has recorded in the last 24 hours.

The 62 drivers were identified in Nakonde district, which was in June the epicentre of the disease. The border was closed to facilitate disinfection after more than 200 cases were recorded.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Abel Kabalo said when he updated the nation on coronavirus yesterday that the 213 cases were drawn from the 1,091 latest tests, and the cumulative number of cases now stands at 6,793.

“The 213 cases include the 77 identified through healthcare facility screening with 29 in Lusaka, 14 in Kalulushi, seven in Mongu and six in Mpika. CLICK TO READ MORE