Nakonde-bound travellers stuck at Intercity

PRISCILLA MWILA, CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

OVER 250 people are stuck at Intercity Bus Terminus following the presidential directive to temporarily stop the movement of vehicles in and out of Nakonde effective today.

The temporary ban on entering and exiting Nakonde comes after Zambia recorded 76 COVID-19 cases in the border town on Saturday.

To avert a further spread of the pandemic, President Edgar Lungu yesterday directed the closure of Nakonde border to facilitate implementation of interventions such as mass screening and testing.

A check at Intercity Bus Terminus yesterday found people queuing at booths where Juldan, Mbwe and P. Mwansa bus companies sell tickets for