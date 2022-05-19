Nakonde border infrastructure SOS

KABANDA CHULU, Nakonde

LACK of suitable infrastructure and specialised equipment to undertake operations and offer services by some government agencies at Nakonde Border Post is impacting negatively on the smooth flow of goods, people and services across the region.

During a media monitoring of programmes being implemented under the European Union-funded Zambia Border Post Infrastructure Upgrade Project (ZBPUP), at Nakonde-Tunduma one-stop border post on Monday, Ministry of Health Nakonde border environmental health technologist Rose Monroe said the project has helped to build capacity and strengthen collaboration among border agencies. She said previously, there was duplication of duties such that traders were subjected to similar inspections that are now being undertaken jointly. “We used to have incidents where Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) may clear a truck containing foodstuff which we have not inspected since CLICK TO READ MORE