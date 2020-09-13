Naked truth gets no adultery damage

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

“A FRIEND in need is a friend indeed,” a saying goes, but the proverb has left a bitter taste in Nyambe Mubita’s mouth after he found his wife naked in their matrimonial home with his close friend.

Mubita, 44, got the shock of his life when he unexpectedly returned home from work earlier than usual and found his wife naked with his friend, Passmore Simadoda, 38.

Mubita, of Samson Village, sought judicial redress claiming K50,000 compensation on allegation that Simadoda, of the same village, committed adultery with his wife.

Mubita told the Livingstone Local Court that he married Beatrice Likonge in March 2018 and that he was charged K1,500 for negotiation of marriage.

He told the court that he was not charged for marriage and the couple have no children together.

Mubita narrated before the court that on August 17 this year he had gone for work but on the way he realised that he had left his