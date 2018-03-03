Naked truth: Divisions deepen over Zodwa

PRISCILLA MWILA and ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

AS DEBATE on the barring of entertainer Zodwa Wabantu raged on radio and social media yesterday, the National Arts Council (NAC) said it has not received any application from dancehall singer Karasa for the South African musician to perform at his album launch.

And popular musician Daphutsa Nkhata says the controversial South African musician should be allowed to perform in Zambia.

NAC chairperson Adrian Chipindi said in an interview yesterday that foreign artistes can only be allowed to perform in Zambia after getting clear-ance from the council.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/