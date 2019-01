CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A FIFTY-SIX-YEAR-OLD farmer of Lusaka who was found naked in his bedroom with his 13-year-old former neighbour’s daughter has been convicted of defilement.

Shadreck Kapalu, a farmer of Lusaka West, was charged with defilement of a child and has now been convicted for the offence committed on October 22 last year.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/