Nakatindi: From kraal to township

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

JIMMY Kayombo has been a resident of Nakatindi Township since the 1950s after relocating from Railways Township with his three younger siblings.

Sixty years later, Mr Kayombo has witnessed the major transformation of the settlement from a mere isolated bush to a modern township.

At 94 years old, as a means of empowering himself and passing time, Mr Kayombo makes bath scrubs out of mealie meal bags.

Seated in a wheelchair in his yard in Nakatindi, Mr Kayombo, clad in jeans, striped shirt and a hat, warmly offers the media team some chairs.

He recalls during our interview that he settled in the area in the 1950s. Although he could not precisely remember when, he is quite sure that it was before Zambia gained her independence from Britain.