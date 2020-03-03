ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
I Am Not a Witch is an award-winning movie by Welsh-Zambian director Rungano Nyoni in which an eight-year-old girl is accused of pratising witchcraft, but the announcement of the firing of coach Albert Mphande by Nakambala Leopards yesterday almost sounded like a sequel to the film.
There were accusations of use of black magic by the technical bench from the club hierarchy but Mphande, a charismatic figure on the touchline, responded that he only seeks divine intervention as he is a Christian.
Mphande has been fired together with his assistant Nebert Phiri with the club third from bottom on 17 points, nine adrift of safety CLICK TO READ MORE
Nakambala fire Mphande amid accusations of black juju, which he denies
ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka