Nakambala fire Mphande amid accusations of black juju, which he denies

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

I Am Not a Witch is an award-winning movie by Welsh-Zambian director Rungano Nyoni in which an eight-year-old girl is accused of pratising witchcraft, but the announcement of the firing of coach Albert Mphande by Nakambala Leopards yesterday almost sounded like a sequel to the film.

There were accusations of use of black magic by the technical bench from the club hierarchy but Mphande, a charismatic figure on the touchline, responded that he only seeks divine intervention as he is a Christian.

Mphande has been fired together with his assistant Nebert Phiri with the club third from bottom on 17 points, nine adrift of safety CLICK TO READ MORE