ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

FOR someone with a reputation of keeping relegation-threatened clubs afloat, veteran coach Elijah Chikwanda, who has replaced Albert Mpande at Nakambala Leopards, knows that there is no quick fix.

For clubs involved in a relegation dogfight, the response by the club hierarchy has often been to sack the manager.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/