Nakacinda wants boards training

KABANDA CHULU

Lusaka

BOARDS of all institutions under the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection have been directed to undergo corporate governance training to prevent mismanagement of entities.

In an interview, Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Raphael Nakacinda said there should be effective governance in all institutions under the ministry.

“I am disheartened with what has been prevailing at Western Water and Sanitation Company. This unfortunate development can be happening at other entities.

“As an intervention in this under-performance, I want to see all boards overseeing agencies under our ministry to urgently enlist with the Institute of Directors and be acquainted with tenets of good corporate governance,” Mr Nakacinda said.

He said National Water Supply and Sanitation Council has developed guidelines on good corporate governance to provide a framework for the boards to effectively supervise their respective institutions.