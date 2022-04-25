Nakacinda reported to police over tribal remarks

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, CHOMBA MUSIKA, Solwezi, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) chairperson for information and publicity Raphael Nakacinda has been reported to Solwezi Central Police Station for allegedly issuing tribal remarks. And Network for Young People Against Violence executive director Moses Kalonde has urged police to take keen interest in Mr Nakacinda's alleged tribal remarks. United Party for National Development (UPND) North-Western Province youth chairperson Bruce Kanema says he lodged an official complaint against Mr Nakacinda for also issuing derogatory remarks against President Hakainde Hichilema and the Tonga. Mr Nakacinda is alleged to have uttered the sentiments during a live radio programme on Hot FM last week. Mr Kanema wants law enforcers to deal with people like Mr Nakacinda who are allegedly promoting tribal division. "For how long are we going to allow certain individuals to champion tribalism and hatred in Zambia?" he told journalists shortly after he reported Mr Nakacinda to police yesterday. Mr Kanema said Mr Nakacinda's tribal remarks are a recipe for civil war. "So, Nakacinda has committed a crime and broke the law, and I took it upon myself as a citizen to