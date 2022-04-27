Nakacinda quizzed, charged for defamation

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Solwezi, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda has been formally arrested and charged with two counts of defamation of the President and expressing words of ridicule to people because of race, location and colour.

The offences are contrary to Section 69 and Section 70 of the Penal Code. Mr Nakacinda's lawyer, Noel Simwanza, from Noel Simwanza Legal Practitioners, confirmed the development to journalists at Solwezi Central Police Station yesterday. Mr Nakacinda appeared at the station for questioning over his alleged tribal and derogatory remarks against President Hakainde Hichilema and the Tonga. "I think we will be advised as to when he will appear in court," Mr Simwanza said. The words are alleged to have been uttered during a live programme on Hot FM in Lusaka last week on Friday. This prompted North-Western Province United Party for National Development (UPND) youth chairperson Bruce Kanema to