Nakacinda plea put on hold

CHOMBA MUSIKA,Lusaka

Makebi Zulu, one of Mr Nakacinda’s lawyers, wonders why the docket had not been taken to court despite his client having been summoned. Mr Zulu said this yesterday when the court heard that Mr Nakacinda’s docket was not before it in readiness for plea. Last week, police arrested Mr Nakacinda, who is PF member of the central committee (MCC) in charge of information and publicity, and charged him with defamation of the President. It is alleged that on December 13 this year, Mr Nakacinda, while at the Lusaka High Court grounds, told journalists that President Hichilema had allegedly been summoning judges to his house. Police alleged that Mr Nakacinda said the President wanted to coerce judges to dismiss a lawsuit in which eight parliamentarians were challenging Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti’s decision to bar them from attending Parliament. When Mr Nakacinda appeared before Lusaka chief resident magistrate Dominic Makalicha yesterday, public prosecutor Abraham Ngozo said the accused’s indictment was unavailable. This displeased Mr Zulu, who wondered why the docket was not before court. In response, magistrate Makalicha said there was nothing he could do because the record was CLICK TO READ MORE