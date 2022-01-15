Nakacinda out on bond

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) chairperson for information and publicity Raphael Nakacinda has been charged and arrested for allegedly proposing violence and defamation of the President. Mr Nakacinda, who has since been released on police bond, was charged in relation to utterances he made during his campaign trail in Chilenje’s Mapoloto between January 6 and 12, 2022.

In a recording which went viral on various social platforms, Mr Nakacinda allegedly claimed that President Hakainde Hichilema and his foreign friends are planning to evict residents of Mapoloto to build a shopping mall there. In the same recording, he is accused of having used vulgar language against the head of State. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the development in a statement yesterday. One of Mr Nakacinda’s lawyers, Jonas Zimba, said police officers allegedly illegally demanded fingerprints from his client as part of conditions to grant him bond. “The police have also not given us a date on which we are expected to appear in court over this matter,” Mr Zimba said. Speaking to journalists after his release, Mr Nakacinda accused Government of instigating his arrest. Mr Nakacinda claimed that the UPND administration has lost sleep over the Kabwata by-election and has resorted to locking up political opponents on trumped-up charges.

PF chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile said the arrest of Mr Nakacinda is CLICK TO READ MORE