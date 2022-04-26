Nakacinda nabbed over defamation

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda has been apprehended for allegedly defaming President Hakainde Hichilema and for promoting hate speech against the Tonga. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says Mr Nakacinda, 43, who was reported to the police by Bruce Kanema, is alleged to have defamed the head of State in a video that has been widely circulated on social media platforms. Mr Kanema, who is United Party for National Development (UPND) North-Western Province youth chairperson, lodged an official complaint against Mr Nakacinda for issuing derogatory remarks against President Hakainde Hichilema and the Tonga. Mr Nakacinda is alleged to have uttered the sentiments during a live radio programme on Hot FM last week. Mr Kanema wants law enforcers to deal with people like Mr Nakacinda who are allegedly promoting tribal division. "For how long are we going to allow certain individuals to champion tribalism and hatred in Zambia?" he told journalists shortly after he reported Mr Nakacinda to police on Sunday. Mr Kanema said Mr Nakacinda's tribal remarks are a recipe for civil war. And Mr Hamoonga said