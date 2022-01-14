Nakacinda in trouble again

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) chairperson for information and publicity Raphael Nakacinda has been warned, cautioned and detained for allegedly defaming President Hakainde Hichilema and proposing violence. But his lawyer, Makebi Zulu, says the issues police have raised against his client will not hold because Mr Nakacinda used figurative speech when he made the remarks relating to the head of State. Yesterday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the warning of Mr Nakacinda is in relation to the utterances he made recently during campaigns in Chilenje's Mapoloto area ahead of the cancelled Kabwata parliamentary by-election. "Police have warned and cautioned Raphael Mangani Nakacinda, aged 43, of plot number 1794 in Kafue, for offences of proposing violence and defamation of the President. "This is in relation to the utterances he made during his campaign trail in Chilenje's Mapoloto area between January 6 and 12 this year," he said. After the utterances, a video went viral on social media showing Mr Nakacinda accusing President Hichilema and his purported South African friends of planning to evict residents of Mapoloto to pave way for construction of a shopping mall. "In the same recording, the accused used vulgar language against the President. He has since been detained," Mr Hamoonga said. But Mr Zulu said his client used figurative speech when he talked about President Hichilema during his campaign trail. "There was a warn-and-caution statement that was given. He has not been charged, he has just been detained without