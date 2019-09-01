Nakabwe on verge of starvation

CATHERINE MUMBA, Monze

TAMARIND, popularly known by its indigenous name, busika, won the spotlight recently as many became aware of its health benefits.

Many people started taking it for health reasons.

However, for Nakabwe community in Ufwenuka Ward in Monze district, it is almost becoming a staple food to the area, hard-hit by drought.

Nakabwe, situated about 73 kilometres from Monze town, encircled by a range of mountains, is one of the most affected areas by the drought, which left all the households without food.

Recently, I visited Nakabwe to check on the reported hunger situation.

When I arrived in the community, the first thing that caught my eyes were children and adults moving about with bottles of busika mixed with water in their hands, which they take as a beverage. CLICK TO READ MORE