Naison Ngoma closes CBU chapter

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

AFTER enduring many attempts to be dethroned, Naison Ngoma’s 10-year tenure as Copperbelt University (CBU) vice-chancellor finally closes today, with unions at the institution citing ‘personnel management’ as his biggest failure. But Professor Ngoma says the university achieved a lot of transformation during his tenure.

Prof Ngoma said the institution moved from 'pretence' to actual delivery of services that impacted positively on the academia and the community. "They (unions) are bitter because they failed to control me. They always had a wrong agenda," Prof Ngoma said. Copperbelt University Academics Union (CBUAU) general secretary Willie Ngosa described the higher learning institution in the past 10 years under Prof Ngoma's leadership as unconducive. Mr Ngosa said under the reign of Prof Ngoma, management's priorities were allegedly misplaced as they focused less on academics, which is the core business of the university. "For those looking from outside, they might think CBU is doing well because it has 'blue paint', but for us in academics, we have seen how much we have fallen under his reign," Mr Ngosa claimed. He hopes Prof Ngoma's successor will put academics amongst his or her priorities. Mr Ngosa said the academic staff are