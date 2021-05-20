Naidu silently reaching great heights

CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Lusaka

COMPARED to other Zambian athletes, Kumeran Naidu is a shy person and perhaps that somehow explains why little is heard about him despite being a key figure of the national swimming team and representing the country at major international competitions. Naidu has, however, been a decently upcoming and promising swimmer in the last eight years with the ability to perform at the biggest stage, and his consideration for the Olympic Games on universality basis alongside Tilka Paljk is perhaps testament to that. Since 2015, Naidu has represented Zambia at both the senior and junior events of the World Championship as well as the Commonwealth Games. In fact, he reached the semi-finals of the Junior Commonwealth Games at the age of 18 in Samoa; something he considers one of his biggest career achievements even to this day. “I went to Youth World Championships and then Junior Commonwealth, and there I made the semi-final and that was amazing for me,” he said. CLICK TO READ MORE