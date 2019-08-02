Nachula nets 8

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 15 MAURITIUS 0

IN THE short history of the women’s game, the She-polopolo have never encountered such willing prey and may perhaps be cursing themselves for not scoring even more to beat the record set by South Africa.

With hosts South Africa having thrashed the Comoros 17- 0 on Wednesday in their Group A match at the ongoing Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship, the She-polopolo had every chance to better that record.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/