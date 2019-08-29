Nacala gets better water supply

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Mwami border

THE Nacala corridor is an important gateway for trade in SADC with a high volume of goods and services, albeit border facilities in Zambia and Malawi en route to the port leave much to be desired.

However, the smooth transportation of goods in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is being hampered by poor water supply and sanitation around the three border towns of Mwami, Mchinji and Chanida.

However, the situation is about to change, thanks to a joint water and sanitation project between Zambia and Malawi.

Over 6,000 travellers and 1,500 households in Mwami, Mchinji and Chanida border towns will now have better water supply and sanitation facilities.

The three entry and exit towns to Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique create an important trade corridor for importers and traders of SADC.