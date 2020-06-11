NAC says artistes should not be on wrong end of law

STEVEN MVULA, ESTHER MSETEKA

Lusaka

THE National Arts Council (NAC), which has at times been accused of not ably representing the voices of artistes, has wadded itself in the current furore ignited by some strong statements from musicians regarding some governance issues.

Knowing that their membership is drawn from members with different political leanings, the arts mother body has been careful not to get entangled in politically heated matters.

But yesterday’s statement by the arts’ mother body left no one in doubt on how they expect artistes in the country to carry themselves.

While recognising the important role artistes play in society as mirrors reflecting the passions and concerns of the people, NAC said there is no room to antagonise Government as the channels for engagement with CLICK TO READ MORE