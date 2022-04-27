NAC optimistic about HIV vaccine

MONICA KAYOMBO,Lusaka

NATIONAL AIDS Council (NAC) has called for the development of an HIV vaccine to prevent people, especially among adolescents, from contracting the virus. NAC director policy and planning John Mwale says the vaccine should be an addition to existing prevention interventions like pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). “There are a number of HIV trials being conducted globally.We hope positive results of these trials can be seen and made available soon.“We are remaining with eight years before the year 2030,hence the need for researchers and donors to expedite these trial processes and support,” Dr Mwale said. He said among HIV interventions Zambia has adopted are the use of condoms,voluntary medical male circumcision and adherence to treatment.Dr Mwale said in 2016,South Africa launched a new clinical trial on an experimental vaccine that could prevent the

virus.Dr Mwale said the experimental vaccine in South Africa tested in a large trial in southern Africa did not protect young women from acquiring HIV.He said despite the results,researchers have continued to analyse data from the trial in the hope of collecting more information that could aid the ongoing pursuit of an HIV vaccine. Dr Mwale said the recent Imbokodo HIV vaccine trial was stopped because it did not sufficiently protect young women from HIV infection. On whether Zambia has any injectable antiretroviral treatment (ART), Dr Mwale said long-acting injectable ARVs comprising Cabotegravir and Rilpivirne are pending approval by the World Health Organisation for widespread use.“These will be rolled out in Zambia once available, starting with selected populations,’’ Dr Mwale said.He also said COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the people living with HIV,especially those who were not on treatment.During the pandemic period, Zambia has seen a reduction in community and facility HIV testing services resulting in low new positive cases and patients on ART.Dr Mwale said the disturbance has resulted in reduction in viral load suppression and retention in care.“In some cases, substantial disruption in the supply chain of commodities or ARV drugs,”Dr Mwale said. CLICK TO READ MORE