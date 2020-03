ESTHER MSETEKA, Chirundu

THERE is urgent need to sensitise the public on the dangers of the coronavirus (Covid-19) as some still believe that dark-skinned people are immune to the disease.

Since its origin in Wuhan, China, at the end of last year, the Covid-19 outbreak has rapidly spread across the globe recording about 260,000 cases and 10,545 deaths.