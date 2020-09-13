Myths, beliefs behind iconic ‘Mafishi’

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

LITTLE was known about the existence of an iconic fish popularly known as “Mafishi” at Copperbelt University (CBU) in Kitwe until the social media frenzy that came about as a result of reports that the said fish had died and was seen floating in a pond on Monday September 7, this year.

The discovery of the floating fish was around mid-morning on the fateful Monday by one of the security guards on campus.

The death of Mafishi attracted widespread reaction from various people from far and near especially former and current students of CBU.

The hype surrounding Mafishi’s death also prompted journalists to try and find out more about this iconic fish that gained more fame in death than some human beings ever will.

So who was Mafishi? What was the fuss about her death. Dr Jhonna Mwandike, a lecturer in the environmental engineering department at CBU, has a brief history about Mafishi.

He recalls that CBU had submitted a proposal to the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for purposes of working together with the university to control weeds in Kafue River.

Dr Mwandike says the weed, whose scientific name is water hyacinth, is present in the Kafue River all the way from Chililabombwe up to