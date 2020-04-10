Myth delays Mpika graveyard opening

CHRISTINE CHIHAME

Mpika

A MYTH stating that an individual who officially opens a graveyard will be the first to be buried in it has driven fear into the hearts of Mpika town council officials, especially after the current graveyard has been declared full.

The town council officials are all refusing to declare the new space identified as an official graveyard, fearing that they will drop dead and be buried there.

Mpika Central Member of Parliament Sylvia Chalikosa learnt this from District Commissioner Moses Katebe when she called on him at his office CLICK TO READ MORE