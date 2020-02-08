Myaambo Writers shortlists 14

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

FOLLOWING its call for writers to submit unpublished fictional short stories themed on gender based-violence, early child marriages and child abuse, Myaambo Writers Cooperative Publishers have shortlisted 14 short stories from the entries.

Known for publishing, the top selling anthology Alone and Other Zambian Short Stories, Myaambo, which was established in 2017, aims at giving local writers a platform to get their stories published.

In an interview with Weekend Mail, cooperative chairperson Henry Joe Sakala said 14 stories will be scrutinised by a panel of seasoned writers and editors that will select three top stories.