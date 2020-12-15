My pride ruined my career – Felix

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

LOOKING back, former national team midfielder Felix Katongo knows he could have had an even more stellar career if it was not for some of the wrong decisions which he made especially at club level.

Now at 36, Katongo is mature enough to even want to offer support to budding talents through his organisation, Star Anchor, which he launched on Saturday.

Star Anchor is looking at setting up a boarding school to run alongside a football academy in Southern Province.

The core aim of the organisation is to develop young talent while giving the youngsters chance to complete their education.

“After what I have been through, it will only be right for me to give an opportunity to the young football players to live my dream, a dream of breaking into major European Leagues,” he said. “And that we will achieve as I will be working with competent partners both local and international.”

The Mufulira-born Katongo, whose career took him to South Africa, Angola, France and Libya, says he has many regrets for not having utilised his opportunity as a professional player to break into major European leagues.

He said even at 36, he could have been playing active football today if he had