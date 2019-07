MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A THIRTY-YEAR-OLD woman of Chawama Township has been granted divorce after she took to court her husband, who bluntly told her that his money was for spending on prostitutes and his family.

Mary Mutale told the court that her husband, Kelvin Mulenga, 31, has a lot of times told her that his money is for beer and prostitutes.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/