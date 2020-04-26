MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe
A MAN of Kitwe has failed in his attempt to win his love back because his estranged wife considers him to be an animal.
Kate Nkosha testified before a Bulangililo Local Court that she could not reconcile with Frazer Nkosha because he has been torturing her and accused her of being a prostitute.
Kate told the court that her husband accused her mother of introducing her to alcohol and prostitution after she decided to retrieve her from
‘My husband is an animal’
