‘My husband is an animal’

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A MAN of Kitwe has failed in his attempt to win his love back because his estranged wife considers him to be an animal.

Kate Nkosha testified before a Bulangililo Local Court that she could not reconcile with Frazer Nkosha because he has been torturing her and accused her of being a prostitute.

Kate told the court that her husband accused her mother of introducing her to alcohol and prostitution after she decided to retrieve her from CLICK TO READ MORE