‘My husband failed to give me a child’

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

AFTER eight years of being in marriage with nothing to show, a woman of Garden House area sought the ‘services’ of a ‘real man’, who impregnated her.

Mary Bwalya, 39, told the Matero local court that she slept with her boyfriend, Michael Hussein, 34, also of the same area, because her husband failed to give her a child.

Bwalya was testifying against her husband, Chipson Nkhata, 39, who sued Hussein for compensation for adultery