My father-in-law calls me sex maniac

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

A MAN of Mansa, who has been dragged to court for divorce by his wife of nine years has told the local court how his father-in-law calls him a sex maniac each time they meet.This was heard before senior local court magistrate Leorntina Zaloumis sitting with magistrate Margaret Sakalimba in a case in which Ruth Mwape sued Richard Katebe for divorce.

The two got married in 2009 and they have two children together. Bride price was paid.