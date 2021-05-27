My deeds will pay off, says Tasila

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

NOTWITHSTANDING her father’s position as head of State, Tasila Lungu is counting on winning the Chawama parliamentary seat on her own merit earned as councillor. In an interview, Ms Lungu said having ably served as councillor in Chawama ward II, the electorate have every reason to settle for her in the higher officer of Member of Parliament (MP).

“People don’t care who your father is. If you have not done your part and they are not connecting with you, then it’s not about your father, but yourself. “I have been a councillor for five years and I have done extremely well. So, it is what it is,” she said.

Ms Lungu said her team is receiving overwhelming support on the ground, making her even more confident that she will win the election.She said during her tenure as councillor from 2016 to 2021, she facilitated the building of roads, a police post, a stadium, drainages and a mini-hospital. Ms Lungu said women and the youths were also empowered with various economic activities.