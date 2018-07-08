My cheating wife beats me

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

A MAN of Mansa who has been sued for divorce by his wife of 12 years has alleged before the local court how his ‘cheating’ wife beats him whenever the couple has a dispute.

This was heard in a case in which Bwalya Mutale of Katumbi village in Mansa, sued Peter Chisanga for divorce.

The two got married in 2006 and have three children together. Bride price was paid.

Chisanga told senior local court magistrate Leortina Zaloumis sitting with magistrate Margaret Sakalimba that all was fine when he married his wife.

He claimed problems in his marriage started when his wife started sleeping with other men