Mwinilunga basking in development

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Mwinilunga

MWINILUNGA district in North-Western Province has for many years lagged in development despite being endowed with abundant natural resources. The district is endowed with mineral deposits, timber, fertile land, beautiful plains and water bodies which have all not been fully exploited.

Mwinilunga has been yearning for investments in various sectors over the past years, but the district could not attract investors to exploit the natural resources due to various factors such as lack of reliable electricity supply and a good road network. However, since the Patriotic Front (PF) came into power in 2011, Mwinilunga has seen massive transformation in various sectors despite the district politically being regarded as an opposition stronghold. In the spirit of taking development to all parts of Zambia without leaving anyone behind, the PF government has implemented a number of infrastructure development projects in various sectors in Mwinilunga meant to uplift the living standards of people. For instance, in 2019, President Edgar Lungu commissioned a solar power plant in Chief Chibwika's area which is generating about 32.4 kilowatts of power. The mini power station was donated to President Lungu by Huawei Technologies following his visit at the company headquarters in China. Currently, the off-grid solar power station has connected about 300 households, schools and a clinic to electricity.