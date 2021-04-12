Mwila still PF boss

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

DAVIES Mwila has been re-appointed Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general with a directive to start preparing for the inaugural central committee meeting this weekend.

“So, honourable Davies Mwila, make sure you get your letter of appointment before the end of the day [yesterday] so that you get working,” President Edgar Lungu said.

He announced the development yesterday when closing the two-day PF elective general conference.

“I expect you to have the central committee meeting on April 17 so that we look at matters pending, such as the party manifesto, to give an agenda and action of work,” the head of State, who was on Saturday re-elected PF president, said.

He also has a message for PF members who may have reservations about Mr Mwila’s appointment.

“Those of you who are not excited with the appointment, remember, you gave me CLICK TO READ MORE