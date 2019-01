ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

REIGNING Mr Zambia Sylvester Mwila was last night crowned 2018 sportsman of the year following his dominant display in bodybuilding.

Mwila, who won a record eighth consecutive Mr Zambia title last year, shrugged off challenge from four-time national motor rally champion Muna Singh Junior and national polocrosse champion Damian Harries.