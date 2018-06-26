Mwiinde Rangers coach

ALEX NJOVU, DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

STRUGGLING Super Division side Nchanga Rangers have appointed Dean Mwiinde as coach replacing Evans Sakala.

And newly appointed Napsa Stars coach Mohammed Fathy has promised to save the struggling Super Division team from relegation.

Sakala was dismissed last month following a string of poor results.

Mwiinde will be deputised by former international defenders Happy Sichikolo and Hector Chilombo.

Club insiders told the Sports Mail in Lusaka yesterday that Mwiinde has been engaged on a six months contract with READ MORE