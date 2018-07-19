Mwiinde in limbo

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ALMOST a month after his appointment as Nchanga Rangers head coach, Dean Mwiinde is yet to take charge of the team and is instead reported to be working with the club’s junior side.Mwiinde was named Rangers coach on June 26 but has never sat on the bench in three games of the Chingola-based side.

Since his appointment, Rangers have played three games, losing 2-1 to Zanaco at Sunset Stadium, drawing 0-0 with Napsa Stars in Chingola and going down 1-0 to Green Buffaloes at Imboela Stadium in Lusaka.