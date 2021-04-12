Mwiimbu wants it one more time

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THERE is no provision in the Constitution which stops a person from contesting a parliamentary seat as many times as one wishes, Monze Central Member of Parliament (MP) Jack Mwiimbu has said.

Mr Mwiimbu, who has been MP for 20 years, said in an interview that a person can contest a seat as many times as possible, especially if people in a particular constituency still want his or her representation.

However, the United Party for National Development (UPND) legislator said he is re-contesting the Monze Central seat for the last time so that he helps party president Hakainde Hichilema become head of State.

Mr Mwiimbu said he has been an MP for two decades because of the confidence the people of Monze have in him.

“I have been elected for four terms. At no point did I impose myself on the people of Monze. I am working on taking our president (Mr Hichilema) to State House, after which you will not see me here (Monze) again.

“I have not stopped anyone from challenging me. Anyone is free to do so because Zambia is a democratic country,” he said.

Mr Mwiimbu is surprised that some people are making his decision to