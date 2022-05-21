Mwiimbu gives amnesty to defaulting churches, clubs

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

VULNERABLE clubs and churches registered under the Societies Act that failed to settle their 2021/2022 annual returns have been given amnesty to pay K250 instead of K6,000 penalty fee. Out of approximately 30,000 registered societies, only about 10,000 managed to submit their annual returns whose deadline was March 31, 2022. Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu said the period for submitting annual returns has also been extended to July 13 this year. Mr Mwiimbu said the amnesty to vulnerable groups and churches will only be in effect during period of the extension. “The affected societies are, therefore, encouraged to take advantage of this extension and amnesty to normalise their accounts and records as failure to do so in the stipulated period will lead to deregistration. “Please, note that political parties are not covered by this amnesty but those that have defaulted must, therefore, pay the penalties to avoid deregistration,” Mr Mwiimbu said. The minister said defaulting societies cited the migration of the Registrar of Societies to the Government Service Bus and effects of the coronavirus pandemic as reasons for CLICK TO READ MORE