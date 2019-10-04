Sport

Mwepu’s dream comes true

October 4, 2019
LIVERPOOL defender Joe Gomez shields the ball from Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka during an entertaining UEFA Champions League Group E match at Anfield on Wednesday night. Liverpool won 4-3. PICTURE: EPA

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
RED Bull Salzburg Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu, an ardent Liverpool fan, says it was a dream come true to face the Anfield side in his UEFA Champions League debut.
Mwepu was instrumental in helping the Austrian outfit to come from 3-0 down to level matters before Egyptian Mohamed Salah sealed victory for the Champions League holders to win 4-3 in a thrilling Group E encounter.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Ad1