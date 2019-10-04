Mwepu’s dream comes true

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

RED Bull Salzburg Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu, an ardent Liverpool fan, says it was a dream come true to face the Anfield side in his UEFA Champions League debut.

Mwepu was instrumental in helping the Austrian outfit to come from 3-0 down to level matters before Egyptian Mohamed Salah sealed victory for the Champions League holders to win 4-3 in a thrilling Group E encounter.