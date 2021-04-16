Mwepu to play politics after retiring

CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Lusaka

ALTHOUGH activism in sports has a proud history, the Black Lives Matter movement has sort of pushed it to another level. But even before

that, the likes of George Weah had been challenging the limits of sportsmen and women.Today, Weah, a former world footballer of the year, is President of Liberia. In Brazil, you will find Romario, winner of the golden boot at the 1994 World Cup, in the senate. He started from congress where he made a mark through his opposition to Brazil’s hosting of the 2014 World Cup, arguing that the resources could have been better spent elsewhere.It appears Zambia international midfielder Enock Mwepu may be drawing inspiration from some of these ex-sportsmen.Mwepu has just publicly stated his intentions to join politics after retiring from professional football.Speaking in a podcast with RB Salzburg media on Wednesday,the midfielder revealed that he has “big plans” after football, including joining the political field.“I have got big plans for my career. I love politics. I see a lot of how politics are done in Africa.I hear a lot of dirty things, but if I finish my football career, I have to engage myself in politics,” he said. As expected, his statement attracted mixed reactions from Zambian fans here, with some urging him to stay away and concentrate on his football.“Stay away my brother from Zambian politics, you can’t make it, just concentrate on your football career,” one fan wrote, advising him, instead, to consider running for the presidency of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).Mwepu, a native of Kalulushi on the Copperbelt, may be encouraged by his popularity in his hometown where he also does some charity work.Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga, or indeed

her sister, Rasheed, who also has intentions of contesting the seat,needs