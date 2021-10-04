Mwepu to miss match against E/Guinea

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has suffered a blow ahead of their Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup back-to-back qualifying matches against Equatorial Guinea with skipper Enock Mwepu ruled out of the encounter after struggling for fitness.

Mwepu is set to miss his second straight match for the national team as he is racing against time to be fit for this week’s matches away in Equatorial Guinea on Thursday before the return match on Sunday in Lusaka.

The England-based midfielder has been struggling with fitness since September 11 when his team, Brighton Hove Albion, played Brentford in the English Premier League.

He returned to fitness eight days later when his side played Leicester City. He played the last 29 minutes of the game.

He later injured himself in the warm-up ahead of a cup game against Swansea which has CLICK TO READ MORE