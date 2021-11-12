Mwepu out of Mauritania match

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ENOCK Mwepu has been on song for his club, but Zambia will not get to see that flair as the player has pulled out of the upcoming matches against Mauritania and Tunisia. All but two foreign-based players that were called to camp have joined the team ahead of tomorrow's game, with team doctor George Phiri confirming that Mwepu will not make it. The skilful midfielder becomes the second player to be knocked out of the ties after Sweden-based attacker Edward 'Tiger' Chilufya. "At the moment I wish to confirm that we have received the foreign-based players except the two. That is Enock Mwepu and Edward Chilufya. These have not come because of injury which they sustained during the games at their base. Mwepu has an injury in one of the muscles, so he is unable to join us, same as Edward, they are receiving treatment and they