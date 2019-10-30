Mwepu, Daka make U-23 squad

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

AUSTRIA-BASED striker Patson Daka and his midfield counterpart Enock Mwepu who were earlier reported to be doubtful for the under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt have made the final 21-member squad, but England-based attacker Mwiya Malumo has missed out.

According to the final list submitted to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), coach Beston Chambeshi has named eight foreign-based players for the tournament kicking off on November 8.